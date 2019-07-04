As Aflac (AFL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Loudon Investment Management Decreased by $364,000 Its Position; Dsc Advisors LP Increases Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 1.53 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 1.06 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $1.82 million were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II. $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were sold by Koide Masatoshi.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Company Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Manufacturers Life Co The holds 803,082 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 5,170 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Coldstream Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 150,841 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.03% or 39,117 shares in its portfolio. Amer National Bank reported 2.04% stake. Invesco Ltd holds 0.11% or 6.44M shares in its portfolio. Rowland & Com Counsel Adv reported 48,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.16% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 12.12 million shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 345 shares. 434 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 349,611 shares. Denali Ltd Company holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 338,610 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares to 8,025 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.65 million for 13.28 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).