As Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Lifted Its Position; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Ems Capital LP Lowered Its Holding

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 12,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,014 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 37,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 2.12M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo sold $526,760 worth of stock or 3,050 shares. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares to 546,870 shares, valued at $194.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. 27,120 shares were sold by Koide Masatoshi, worth $1.29 million on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 37,880 shares valued at $1.82M was made by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5.