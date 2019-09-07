As Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Decreased Holding by $364,000; Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose While Keystone Financial Planning Decreased Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.13 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $770.22M for 12.16 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,295 shares to 45,042 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Mngmt owns 108,962 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability owns 535,965 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. 6,105 are held by Plancorp Lc. Old National Bankshares In reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Merchants has invested 0.28% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Barclays Plc has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Capital Management Va stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Johnson Financial Gru Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6,310 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 241,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. South State Corp invested in 0.43% or 82,662 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 8,110 shares. 23 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 603,980 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 425,853 shares. Whitnell And Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 79,055 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2019: CGC, A, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen to Buy Celgene’s Otezla for $13.4B: Is it a Good Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Provident Invest Management invested in 1,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Central Bank & Trust & Tru has 1.54% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 36,041 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Franklin Resource Inc has 0.36% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3.57 million shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Adv invested 1.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co owns 16,282 shares. Stifel Fin Corp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). New England Research And Mgmt holds 9,612 shares. Roosevelt Grp has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,588 shares. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Asset One Ltd has 0.36% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 351,160 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 13,745 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn invested in 1.18% or 28,546 shares.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.