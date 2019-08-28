As Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered Holding; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Fil LTD Boosted Its Position by $551,408

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 204,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 94,680 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 298,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.35 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 94,456 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68 million, up from 91,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.93. About 445,163 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.52 million for 11.34 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Company Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 508,805 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 128,237 shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 365,000 shares. Adirondack Tru Com accumulated 250 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 55,631 shares. Beaumont Fin Llc owns 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 8,233 shares. M Holding Secs accumulated 5,195 shares. Pitcairn Co owns 16,373 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 114,967 shares. Whittier Trust Comm invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 9,533 shares in its portfolio. South State Corporation has 82,662 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co stated it has 63,077 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsr has 0.45% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 3,859 shares to 22,537 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 11,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Sm Cap Etf (IJR).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 31,298 shares to 141,588 shares, valued at $100.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 44,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

