As Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose, Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted Position by $777,777; As Crocs (CROX) Share Price Declined, Eam Investors Has Cut Its Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 15,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 328,191 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41M, up from 312,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15B market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is down 13.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc. (CROX) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 37,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 93,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 1.01 million shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 767,673 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 235,979 shares. Maryland-based Profit Investment Llc has invested 2.45% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). 78,414 are owned by Cadence Capital Ltd Com. Invesco Ltd stated it has 367,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 0.02% or 16,703 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 17,562 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 20,500 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited reported 0.06% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 39,700 shares. State Street reported 1.88M shares. 9,882 were accumulated by Usa Portformulas Corporation. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com owns 21,433 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 85,679 shares to 311,900 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 149,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,127 shares to 6,839 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 8,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,430 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And accumulated 34,341 shares. Hemenway Tru Lc reported 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.23% or 840,357 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Limited has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Fred Alger Management accumulated 325 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 377,168 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Btc Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Benjamin F Edwards Com owns 61,105 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Monarch Cap Management owns 86,340 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. 6,706 are owned by Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 197,400 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Natl Bank Of Omaha reported 4,700 shares.