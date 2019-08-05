As Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose, Destination Wealth Management Has Decreased by $461,629 Its Holding; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Westwood Holdings Group Has Cut Holding by $4.94 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 25,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 577,056 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.56 million, down from 602,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $208.82. About 1.05 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 9,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 523,986 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20M, down from 533,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 1.81M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,676 shares to 349,531 shares, valued at $86.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 23.62 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $796.26M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 31,058 shares to 349,963 shares, valued at $28.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 112,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of stock. Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29 million worth of stock or 27,120 shares.