As Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose, Capital Management Has Lowered by $5.21 Million Its Stake; Gam Holding Ag Position in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Upped by $871,136 as Stock Declined

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 59.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 104,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,200 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 174,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36M shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 7,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,160 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 26,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 548,597 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aflac Inc (AFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aflac Global Investments Names Stephen Scott Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Teresa Q. McTague to Senior Managing Director – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Life Insurance Japan, Ltd. Confirms Sales to Continue through Japan Post – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,716 shares to 62,668 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,082 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. $1.82M worth of stock was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Lloyd Karole bought $99,659.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.32% stake. Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 1.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 155,821 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 1.19M shares. Hartline Invest holds 99,071 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ls Advsrs Limited Co reported 121,718 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 1.31% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 128,010 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 0.16% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 31,888 shares. Smith Salley And Associate holds 6,734 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Laffer Invests invested in 0% or 56,992 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 6,053 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 61,009 shares. Moreover, Hbk Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 86,424 shares.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Genuine Parts Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.26% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 11,322 were accumulated by Buckhead Capital Mgmt Llc. Fiera Corp has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Stonebridge Mgmt owns 0.43% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 10,608 shares. Nuveen Asset Management owns 7,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 23,646 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 0.1% stake. Central Comml Bank & Tru Company holds 0.01% or 502 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Arrow holds 210 shares. Advisor Ltd Com stated it has 6,385 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 1.41 million were accumulated by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. Hartford Financial has invested 0.69% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,979 shares to 194,250 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,131 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.