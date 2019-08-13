As Aflac (AFL) Stock Price Rose, Loudon Investment Management Has Cut Stake; Enerplus (ERF) Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Cut Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 1.45M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64 million, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.19M shares traded or 25.60% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares to 8,025 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.53 million for 12.26 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,906 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.72% or 1.08M shares. Commerce Bancorporation has 0.17% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 292,868 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 144,064 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pinnacle Finance Prns accumulated 0.06% or 14,318 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.31% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 300 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Co has 0.58% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 25,475 shares. Cobblestone Capital Lc Ny holds 0.05% or 10,354 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dearborn Llc has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Oppenheimer And Company Inc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 15,611 shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 154,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.