As Aflac (AFL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Cut Position; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $3.24 Million

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 18,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 61,009 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 79,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 1.08 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 270,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 2.06M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 141,965 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc stated it has 1.60 million shares. Foster Motley stated it has 27,811 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bessemer Secs Ltd holds 0.14% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio. Washington Retail Bank invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated holds 3.41 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. James Investment Rech Incorporated invested in 2,750 shares. Ghp Investment Inc owns 185,131 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital Incorporated reported 33,174 shares. Tributary Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 19,000 shares. Grimes & owns 0.09% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 86,805 shares. Invesco invested in 9.98M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 8.64M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $333.42M for 10.10 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Virtus Investment Hikes Dividend 22%: Time to Buy the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington (HBAN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 31,508 shares to 31,641 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.