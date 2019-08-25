As Aflac (AFL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $477,700; Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Holder Parnassus Investments Lifted Position

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13M shares traded or 29.68% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 147,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.54M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 363,091 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 2,907 shares to 8,814 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank Of Omaha owns 4,700 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 116,408 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 73,750 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv stated it has 4,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 1.31M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Grimes And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,492 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 14,574 shares. Capstone Investment Ltd owns 5,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis invested in 1.27M shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 83,461 shares. Caprock Group Inc invested in 5,666 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 555,104 shares to 20.93M shares, valued at $272.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).