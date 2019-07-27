As Aflac (AFL) Shares Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lowered by $914,879 Its Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lifted Holding by $193.71 Million as Stock Value Declined

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 24.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 4,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,273 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970.44M, up from 17,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 18,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,009 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, down from 79,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advsrs holds 7,828 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 15,947 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has 53,996 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 27,773 are owned by Marco Investment Ltd Llc. Schulhoff Company accumulated 7,862 shares. 126,024 were accumulated by Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Dupont Cap stated it has 242,840 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Loudon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,530 shares. At National Bank & Trust reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 114,599 shares. 7,800 were reported by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,854 shares. Stanley has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ipswich Investment Management Com has invested 0.61% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,638 shares to 291,471 shares, valued at $12.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 31 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corporation Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluecrest Management has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 29,855 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 40,993 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.05% or 130,960 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 11,427 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Hl Financial Serv Lc reported 41,949 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4.08M shares. Patten Patten Tn owns 5,762 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 197,400 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Quantbot LP invested in 0.31% or 66,034 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 21,060 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd stated it has 798 shares. Counselors holds 0.01% or 5,281 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,629 shares to 79,487 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).