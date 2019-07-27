As Aflac (AFL) Shares Rose, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Raised Stake; As Washington Fed Com (WAFD) Stock Value Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Decreased Holding

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc Com (WAFD) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 175,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,194 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 685,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 322,230 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 197,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,249 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.91M, up from 500,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36M shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Lc holds 0.04% or 769 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 850 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Girard Limited invested in 0.13% or 13,691 shares. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 28,920 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.31% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 145,973 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 233,201 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp invested in 25,716 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 239,033 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corporation invested in 535,965 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 43,224 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 51,596 shares to 426,492 shares, valued at $42.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,622 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aflac Inc (AFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aflac Global Investments Names Stephen Scott Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Teresa Q. McTague to Senior Managing Director – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. $99,659 worth of stock was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22. Koide Masatoshi sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29M.

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BankUnited (BKU) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings Beat, Costs Down – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions (ZION) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues & Costs Up – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BancorpSouth (BXS) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank OZK (OZK) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Costs Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 63,222 shares to 95,940 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 153,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbiz Inc Com (NYSE:CBZ).