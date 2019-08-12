As Aflac (AFL) Shares Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake as Share Price Declined

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 133,438 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 474,142 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 12.28 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) by 18,336 shares to 574,365 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 22,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 628,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Lc has invested 0.17% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 12,470 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Limited has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ckw Fin, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,210 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 43,224 shares. Texas-based South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Rmb Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Coldstream Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 4,069 shares. 7,836 are held by Homrich And Berg. Mngmt Va has 70,200 shares. Invesco has invested 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Patten & Patten Tn reported 5,762 shares. Rnc Management holds 0.03% or 8,741 shares in its portfolio.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 207,463 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 398,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt owns 20,888 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 297,286 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 850,480 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Company invested in 53 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 224,005 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 20,249 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 200 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.13M shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 74,802 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability owns 28,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.