As Aflac (AFL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Decreased Stake; New South Capital Management Has Raised Its Dish Network Class A (DISH) Holding

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13 million shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 179,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.48M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 2.27M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt owns 72,204 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.03% or 2.37 million shares in its portfolio. Service Automobile Association owns 236,601 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 60,672 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 90,139 shares. 75,930 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking reported 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Strs Ohio reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 19,100 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 7,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 1.83M shares. Ww Asset has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Mackay Shields has invested 0.49% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.07 million activity. 10,000 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 172,414 shares to 10.31M shares, valued at $145.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 26,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,651 shares, and cut its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,725 were reported by Diversified Tru Company. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.11% or 28,582 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 10,628 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.2% stake. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company owns 45,243 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd stated it has 572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 800 shares. First City Mgmt invested in 0.41% or 11,350 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 19,261 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 8,094 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.46% or 8.73M shares in its portfolio. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 206,471 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Agf Investments America, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,693 shares. 56,992 are owned by Laffer Investments. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.1% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).