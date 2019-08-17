As Aflac (AFL) Share Value Rose, Holder Berkshire Asset Management Lowered Stake by $477,700; As Argan (AGX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Increased Its Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 119,854 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.73 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Incorporated to Release Second Quarter Results on July 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,947 shares to 497,616 shares, valued at $26.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61 million for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 238,173 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Acg Wealth reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 434 shares. 68,663 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 39,324 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 5.91 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 241,000 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.09% stake. Brandywine Investment Limited Liability stated it has 688,854 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 349,389 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.51 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.41M shares.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan: A Good Company At A Bargain Price – Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 30,867 shares to 357,284 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 97,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,756 shares, and cut its stake in Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU).