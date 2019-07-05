As Aflac (AFL) Share Value Rose, Holder Arizona State Retirement System Has Trimmed Stake by $1.04 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Boosted by Moreno Evelyn V

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 20,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,173 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, down from 258,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 1.53 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 3,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 765 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 63,231 shares. Horizon Limited Co invested in 0.26% or 211 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.33% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated owns 113 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 461 were accumulated by Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Llc has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beech Hill Advsr holds 3.25% or 2,956 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated reported 18,044 shares stake. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 9,018 shares. First Finance In, a Indiana-based fund reported 444 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 459 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Llc reported 2,374 shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $788.68M for 13.28 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,680 are held by Optimum Inv. Amp Capital owns 564,452 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.48 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated invested 1.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cubic Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.84% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). One Capital Management invested 0.55% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Co has 42,839 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 388,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Management Inc accumulated 0.05% or 4,931 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). New York-based Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ny has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Modera Wealth Management accumulated 20,772 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 282,589 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 172 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 4,866 shares to 57,968 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 32,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC).