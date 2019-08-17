As Aflac (AFL) Share Value Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $477,700; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position by $546,371

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.73 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 2.06 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 33,248 shares to 40,444 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited holds 74,362 shares. Farmers Tru owns 6,666 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Company holds 0.07% or 2,856 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Invests holds 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 21,386 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners holds 2,986 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Beacon Fincl Grp accumulated 71,661 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 163,709 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc, California-based fund reported 287,787 shares. Colonial Trust has 126,875 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Allied Advisory accumulated 42,687 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tompkins holds 0.7% or 42,919 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 16,347 shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61 million for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,522 shares to 221,953 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 6,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays Treasury (SHY).

