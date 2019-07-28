As Aflac (AFL) Share Value Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Decreased Holding; Oge Energy (OGE) Share Price Declined While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 9,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,593 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 26,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 743,826 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Corporation Oh stated it has 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Reilly Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Daiwa Group Incorporated invested in 40,852 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri holds 54,188 shares. Liberty Mgmt Inc holds 90,907 shares. Of Vermont invested in 0.17% or 39,098 shares. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.77% or 204,060 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.14% or 1.09 million shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Security Natl reported 0.14% stake. Spinnaker Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 10,955 shares. Counselors Inc reported 5,281 shares stake. 1,620 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22. Shares for $1.82 million were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 25,548 shares to 398,094 shares, valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 61,915 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 82,700 are held by Omers Administration Corporation. Moreover, Comm Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 32,394 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,741 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 217,249 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,917 shares. Massachusetts-based Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Zacks Invest owns 11,920 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 18,957 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 77 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 143,419 shares. 40,097 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank. John G Ullman Assoc Incorporated reported 2.29% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Finemark Commercial Bank And accumulated 8,880 shares. Brighton Jones Lc stated it has 5,457 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

