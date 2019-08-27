As Aflac (AFL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Synovus Financial Raised Its Holding; Boyar Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.75 Million; Market Value Rose

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 14,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.71M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 3.04M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 3.43M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 8.73 million shares. First Manhattan invested in 1,612 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 13,257 were reported by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 8,515 shares. 2,758 are owned by Enterprise Fin Serv Corporation. Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mason Street Advisors Lc accumulated 0.11% or 107,045 shares. Fmr Limited has 0.07% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 11.41M shares. Timber Creek Ltd Company holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 7,939 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 140,806 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0.08% or 33,894 shares. Natixis owns 0.4% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.27M shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4,275 shares to 7,952 shares, valued at $572,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,687 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

