As Aflac (AFL) Share Price Rose, Qs Investors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.68 Million; Gotham Asset Management Has Increased Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $3.80 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 47,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 484,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.03M, up from 436,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 4.26 million shares traded or 83.31% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 33,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 61,134 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, down from 94,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13 million shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Eatonâ€™s Aerospace Deal Is a Good Move – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton’s (ETN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 41,631 shares to 110,307 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 20,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,526 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 11.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 157,118 shares to 186,595 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

