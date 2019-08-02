As Aflac (AFL) Share Price Rose, Holder Conning Increased Holding; As Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Upped Stake by $342,200

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $243.06. About 1.87 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Conning Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 61,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 887,029 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.35M, up from 825,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 4.36M shares traded or 45.33% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82M worth of stock or 37,880 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was made by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27,144 shares to 440,620 shares, valued at $46.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 23,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 598,550 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 22,679 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank holds 292,868 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 52,227 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability. Field And Main Bank has invested 0.23% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability holds 226 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 349,611 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,355 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 121,718 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 1,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covington Invest Advsr invested in 115,510 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 80,241 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank invested in 0.13% or 9,050 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 383,549 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

