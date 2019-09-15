As Aflac (AFL) Market Value Rose, Verity & Verity Increased Its Stake; Miura Global Management Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $2.90 Million

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 80.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 171,996 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.43 million, up from 95,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 3.20M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 04/04/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING: Up to 87 million people affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 20/03/2018 – Industrials Up As Fed, Facebook Jitters Subside — Industrials Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now:; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 03/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Sen. Warner Responds to Facebook’s IRA Announcement; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Has Become a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risks for Nordea Funds; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG OUTLINES STEPS TO “PREVENT BAD ACTORS FROM ACCESSING PEOPLE’S INFORMATION”; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook ‘Looking Into’ Suing Cambridge

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 125,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $20.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.