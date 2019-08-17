As Aflac (AFL) Market Value Rose, Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $364,000; Manulife Finl (MFC) Position Maintained by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 560,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 22.00M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.16M, up from 21.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 1.01M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.73 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 198,425 shares to 6.77M shares, valued at $56.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,295 shares to 45,042 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).