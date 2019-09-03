As Aflac (AFL) Market Valuation Rose, Td Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.93 Million; Columbia Pacific Advisors Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Cut by $412,620

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $680.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 3.14 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 38,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 865,546 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.28 million, down from 904,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 1.87M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News for Jul 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) on Behalf of Carrizo Shareholders and Encourages Carrizo Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum Stock: Trade, Wait for Positive Long-Term Triggers – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 298,616 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 4.9% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0.01% or 625,500 shares in its portfolio. 2.20M were reported by Voya Inv. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 3,784 shares. Fairfield Bush And owns 10,925 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 89,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 2,703 shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 11,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 1.10 million shares. Van Eck Corp holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 7,274 shares. Bowling Port Management Llc holds 68,478 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $62.77 million for 2.71 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $768.30 million for 11.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 30,211 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 0.17% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grimes & has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,492 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 106,586 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 15,257 shares. Edmp accumulated 4.5% or 92,300 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.05% or 18,143 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Pa holds 8,618 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 915 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 3.07 million shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,906 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 28,582 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Penbrook Mngmt Lc reported 4,500 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.