As Aflac (AFL) Market Valuation Rose, Tctc Holdings Has Decreased Its Position by $3.02 Million; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Cut Holding by $70.97 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.86M, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 12.28 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 09/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 60,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 855,180 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, down from 915,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.03M shares traded or 37.27% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grand Jean Capital Inc has 5.9% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 362,486 shares. Frontier Invest holds 599,622 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.13% or 5,158 shares. The New York-based Mathes has invested 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nordea Investment Ab reported 17.27M shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.43% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 401,130 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel invested 2.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 43,579 were accumulated by Advsr Mngmt Llc. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 2.48% or 314,205 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Management Ltd holds 0.94% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 309,611 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. The insider Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29M. $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were bought by Lloyd Karole.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53,650 shares to 225,793 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).