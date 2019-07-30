As Aflac (AFL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Alliant (LNT) Stake by $545,153; Market Value Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 736,493 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 2.47 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,619 shares to 5,415 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 26.99 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Ltd owns 5,648 shares. 489,755 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 36,465 shares. 159 were reported by Advisory Serv Ltd Liability. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 412 shares. Bridges Management, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,212 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 67,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 45,816 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 61,796 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Federated Pa accumulated 774,260 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Blb&B Lc reported 5,428 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 4.01M were accumulated by Franklin Resources Inc.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl (NYSE:PPL) by 23,843 shares to 626,710 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msce Eafe Index (EFA) by 7,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays Treasury (SHY).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.60 million for 12.24 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

