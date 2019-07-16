As Aflac (AFL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Position; Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.31 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 50,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.50 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 182,668 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 2.87M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 403,615 shares to 4.76 million shares, valued at $35.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 46,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI).

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pacific Premier Bancorp to Participate in D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Ranked 3rd Best Performing Regional Bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence – Business Wire” published on April 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Additions to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: Pacific Premier Bancorp Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares to 35,814 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.65M for 13.22 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by Koide Masatoshi. $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Points of Light Names Aflac One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the US – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aflac Captures 2 Silver PR Lions at Cannes Festival – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac Is Very Attractive Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

