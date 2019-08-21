As Affimed N V (AFMD) Valuation Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Has Decreased Position by $4.27 Million; Qci Asset Management Raised Position in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 375,124 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys New 1.2% Position in Affimed; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 6,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 137,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.81M, up from 130,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 1.89M shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 26,956 shares to 308,145 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,884 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments Incorporated has 55,476 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial holds 772 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has 0.49% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.61 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc stated it has 2.28 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Management Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 27,392 shares. Boston Prns has 112,765 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 523,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 13,389 shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel holds 144,995 shares. Fil Limited owns 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 310,716 shares. 167,665 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Washington-based Saturna Corporation has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brinker Capital holds 12,373 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 45,904 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.