As Affimed N V (AFMD) Valuation Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Has Decreased Holding by $4.27 Million; Intersect Ent (XENT) Market Valuation Declined While Healthcor Management LP Has Upped Holding

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 102.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.30 million shares as the company's stock declined 38.94% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.69 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 18.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 2.41M shares traded or 373.62% up from the average. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $184.79M market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 997,631 shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

