As Affimed N V (AFMD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder New Leaf Venture Partners Has Cut Holding by $4.27 Million; Hmi Capital Cut Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stake by $48.51 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.06M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 EPS 28c-EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellie Mae Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELLI); 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Service Gru has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Fred Alger holds 0.03% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 78,405 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability reported 3,100 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 59,851 shares. Burren Cap Limited has 15% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 2,399 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Quantbot Techs Lp holds 11,063 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Synovus Corporation invested in 41 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 16,480 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.01% or 414,307 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 96,605 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 53,095 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.70 million activity.

