As Affimed N V (AFMD) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder New Leaf Venture Partners Has Cut Holding by $4.27 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Theleme Partners Llp Boosted Its Stake

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 429,621 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 28/03/2018 – Affimed Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys New 1.2% Position in Affimed

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83M, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 4.12 million shares traded or 15.41% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.