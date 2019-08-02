As Affimed N V (AFMD) Stock Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Decreased Position; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Indexiq Advisors Lifted by $10.45 Million Its Holding

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 619,238 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 4.1% Position in Affimed; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 217,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 982,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.11M, up from 764,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 10,038 shares to 37,196 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 54,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,561 shares, and cut its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2,541 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 0.48% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 1.56 million shares. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2.63M shares. Parnassus Ca owns 0.12% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 638,110 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 131,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 408,275 shares. 1.73M are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 48,983 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 15,545 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.02 million were reported by Halcyon Mngmt Prtn Lp. Saturna reported 4,087 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.07% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 6,590 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Gru has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 46,019 shares.

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Affimed Reports 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Affimed up 9% premarket on milestone payment – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Natural Killer Cells the Next Big Thing in Immunotherapy? – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed reports Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.