As Affimed N V (AFMD) Stock Declined, Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Decreased Its Holding by $4.27 Million; Murphy Oil (MSM) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Boosted Position

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MSM) by 299.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 194,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 259,330 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 64,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 190,239 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.775. About 115,033 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited reported 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Aperio Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 29,788 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 133,530 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 696,057 were reported by Northern Trust. Jennison Assoc Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 201,253 shares. Moreover, Aqr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 345,345 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 7,832 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 38 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 279,711 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.28% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.20 million shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 180,093 shares. Regions stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.04% or 271,800 shares in its portfolio.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp Ibm (NASDAQ:INTC) by 547,801 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $22.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co by 183,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,200 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GIS).