As Affimed N V (AFMD) Stock Declined, Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Cut by $4.27 Million Its Position; Marcato Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 997,812 shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Affimed; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 2.73 million shares traded or 105.14% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Affimed bails on AFM11; shares down 9% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Affimed (AFMD) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “All You Need to Know About Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Affimed: Put This Company On Your Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are Natural Killer Cells the Next Big Thing in Immunotherapy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na reported 21,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett owns 1,100 shares. Franklin Resource Inc owns 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 8,480 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate holds 0.05% or 10,383 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 163,387 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 6,379 shares. Atwood Palmer owns 5,400 shares. 2,106 were reported by Rampart Invest Ltd Liability Corp. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 22,634 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 222,533 shares. Hrt Finance Lc reported 5,859 shares. Aqr Capital Management Llc invested in 12,819 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 3,920 shares. 5,500 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Ltd. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,443 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fortune Brands Home Security (FBHS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on April 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fortune Brands Completes Acquisition of Fiberon as Part of Doors & Security Segment – Business Wire” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Therma-Tru Named Brand Used Most Often by Remodelers – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.