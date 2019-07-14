As Affimed N V (AFMD) Shares Rose, New Leaf Venture Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Valuation Declined While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trimmed Its Stake

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 49,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 7.08 million shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Revenue Outside U.S. Rose 11% to $2.545B; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files a Form 8-K; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS ARE ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $465 MLN IN REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 20/04/2018 – Lilly to Present Phase 3 Data at AAN 2018 Reinforcing Commitment to New, Innovative Therapies in Migraine; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.41M market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1.01 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 3,161 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Limited Liability has 0.73% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Interstate Comml Bank has 1,781 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 10,321 shares. First Financial Bank Tru Of Newtown owns 4,786 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.52 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 286,299 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co owns 4,240 shares. Amer Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.29% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Friess Associate Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hyman Charles D has 9,475 shares. Duncker Streett Com Inc accumulated 2,384 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 11,700 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $145.37 million activity. $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.