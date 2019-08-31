As Affimed N V (AFMD) Shares Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Has Lowered Position by $4.27 Million; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tnb Financial Upped Its Position

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 27,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 174,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36M, up from 146,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.37M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 03/04/2018 – Ingevity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2); 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO SAYS GOING TO OFFER BROAD SET OF ONGOING IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES TO ALL CLIENTS FREE OF CHARGE, NOT JUST THOSE POTENTIALLY IMPACT; 06/03/2018 Black Knight at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 167,304 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2.7 Million in Grants to Winners of the 2019 Lighting the Way Awards – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta fintech aimed at children spending raises $39M – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,962 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset has 371,205 shares. Shamrock Asset invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 290,422 shares. Proffitt And Goodson accumulated 614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.43% or 62,480 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp has 48,943 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 59 shares. Meritage Portfolio, a Kansas-based fund reported 76,116 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher accumulated 133,887 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Maple Capital Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 233,146 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York invested 1.12% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.19% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).