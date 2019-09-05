As Affimed N V (AFMD) Share Value Declined, Brookside Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Matthew 25 Management Lowered Position in Mastercard (MA) by $2.35 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 856,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 3,654 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 18/05/2018 – Affimed Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $289.6. About 121,283 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alta Management Ltd Liability Co owns 270,612 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 4.20M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Dana Inv Advsr reported 169,754 shares. Papp L Roy & holds 1.34% or 31,738 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Company has invested 3.45% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). King Luther Capital Management accumulated 32,237 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd reported 61,256 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 7,416 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 192,676 shares. 2,000 were reported by Pictet Bank And Ltd. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Washington Trust Bancorporation has 0.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brown Advisory Securities holds 3.43% or 62,059 shares. 723,313 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd Com.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Agric Mtg Corp by 7,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

