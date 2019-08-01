As Affimed N V (AFMD) Share Price Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Has Lowered Holding by $4.27 Million; Jefferies Group Holds Position in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 20,132 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 15/03/2018 – Affimed to Present Data on AFM24 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 117.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 8,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 15,426 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 7,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 15,007 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management owns 186,498 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc owns 2,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.39% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 6,711 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 16 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 15,390 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C owns 2.60M shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Principal Financial Gp invested in 98,826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.04% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 14,884 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Management reported 0.05% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Hudson Bay Cap Management LP owns 0.05% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 40,737 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 215,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 22,100 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $11.45 million activity. Another trade for 20,384 shares valued at $2.16M was made by Boyle Joseph P on Tuesday, February 12. $811,596 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares were sold by GEORGE EDWARD S. Fogliato Franco sold 8,893 shares worth $956,928. Shares for $1.83 million were sold by Bragdon Peter J on Friday, February 8.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 358,386 shares to 2,014 shares, valued at $109,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 77,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,715 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

