As Affimed N V (AFMD) Share Price Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Decreased by $4.27 Million Its Position; Alethea Capital Management Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.0135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8065. About 73,185 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 15/05/2018 – New Leaf Venture Partners Buys New 3.6% Position in Affimed; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $207.76. About 9.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,196 are owned by Mengis Mgmt. Grimes And Communications invested in 123,685 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd owns 19,133 shares. Philadelphia Trust Company stated it has 3.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Green Square holds 4.79% or 38,969 shares. Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or owns 4.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,158 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foothills Asset Mngmt has invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Common Asset Mgmt owns 111,973 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,550 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 901,813 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Macquarie Gp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tegean Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com stated it has 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security National holds 3.21% or 52,650 shares.

