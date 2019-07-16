As Affimed N V (AFMD) Market Valuation Rose, New Leaf Venture Partners Lowered Holding by $4.27 Million; Quantres Asset Management LTD Holding in Southern Co (SO) Has Lowered by $1.19 Million as Stock Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 85.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 3.49M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 736,185 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Destination Wealth Management owns 1,057 shares. Stadion Money Ltd Llc reported 19,556 shares. Farmers Tru has invested 0.2% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.16% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Chevy Chase Trust holds 873,410 shares. 164,060 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co owns 0.36% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 49,265 shares. North Star Mngmt reported 5,600 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Lc has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ing Groep Nv reported 63,256 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Arizona-based Ironwood Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,456 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.01% or 9,796 shares in its portfolio.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. 90,942 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR had bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345. The insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.76 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.