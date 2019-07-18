As Affiliated Managers Group (Put) (AMG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered Stake; Blume Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Walt Disney (DIS) as Stock Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (Put) (AMG) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.95. About 366,544 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 3.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Brant Point Investment Limited holds 0.47% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 34,700 shares. Blair William Communications Il reported 141,966 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 17,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 28,024 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Element Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.04% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Axa accumulated 11,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 16,619 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 4,400 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0% or 7,395 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 3,395 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4,134 shares to 7,534 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 418,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (Put) (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.21 EPS, down 11.08% or $0.40 from last year’s $3.61 per share. AMG’s profit will be $164.36M for 6.77 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.26 actual EPS reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG to Announce First Quarter Results on May 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Yacktman Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Names Jay C. Horgen as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,013 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ci Invs reported 286,800 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of The West reported 31,760 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Company has 1.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,424 shares. Taylor Asset stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Round Table Serv Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Howland Management Limited has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company stated it has 492,817 shares. Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 14,850 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Hap Trading holds 317,332 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ghp reported 52,293 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Llc accumulated 12,320 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 767,890 are owned by Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney sets dates for second ‘Star Wars’ land attraction – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Netflix Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love to Own – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP).