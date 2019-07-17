As Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Stock Declined, Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding by $14.49 Million; Private Bank & Trust Co Cut American Tower (AMT) Holding by $1.02 Million

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 5,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 7,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210.42. About 142,533 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 135,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 972,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.11M, up from 836,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.63. About 35,822 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Incorporated accumulated 9,161 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 160,783 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.23% or 1.67M shares. Philadelphia Tru Communication reported 1,583 shares stake. Moreover, Dupont Corporation has 0.46% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 103,057 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 11,809 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Advisors LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Company reported 1.62% stake. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Llc holds 2.18M shares or 4.57% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 204,694 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 172,929 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 4.54M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Horrell holds 3,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Trellus Management Company Ltd Company owns 5.63% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 15,000 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.37% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VO) by 8,542 shares to 33,445 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VEA) by 23,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (AAXJ).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. 3,050 shares were sold by Lara Gustavo, worth $503,250 on Friday, January 18. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Group accumulated 982,061 shares. Cubic Asset holds 4,954 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 10,611 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.01% or 50,456 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 150 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,526 shares. 9,480 are held by High Pointe Cap Management Limited Company. Synovus holds 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 221 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0.01% or 6,892 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 1.40 million shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 2,399 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Company accumulated 5,345 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Norinchukin National Bank The owns 4,131 shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 200,700 shares to 807,399 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 452,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).