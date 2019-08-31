As Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Shares Declined, Holder Kiltearn Partners Llp Boosted Holding; Lennox Intl (LII) Stake Has Raised by Seven Post Investment Office Lp

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 135,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 972,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.11 million, up from 836,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 359,432 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 239,427 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is Said to Consider Selling Majority Stake in BlueMountain Capital – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

