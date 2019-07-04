As Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Blair William & Company Has Lowered Holding by $1.01 Million; As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Provident Investment Management Upped Stake

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 9,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,966 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, down from 151,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 216,708 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 83,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,088 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, up from 488,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.62 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares to 6,662 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.21 earnings per share, down 11.08% or $0.40 from last year’s $3.61 per share. AMG’s profit will be $164.34M for 7.07 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.26 actual earnings per share reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.53% negative EPS growth.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 43,263 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $120.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 44,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

