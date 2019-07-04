As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Market Value Declined, High Pointe Capital Management Raised by $340,260 Its Holding; Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Share Value Rose

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 104,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 991,045 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.44 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,480 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 171,769 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Citigroup reported 22,079 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 4,359 shares. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.65M shares. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 3,004 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 76,558 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. 834,321 were reported by Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York holds 0.32% or 215,791 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Llc invested in 0% or 20,137 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 232,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 12,799 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 25,516 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.2% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 205,925 shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Snyder Barbara R also bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, February 11. 18,000 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Orleans Capital Mngmt La holds 1.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 18,432 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oakmont has invested 2.97% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 14.95% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 139,100 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 29,182 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 5.31 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Westfield Management Com Lp holds 1.43M shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Rowland And Counsel Adv has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Johnson Counsel has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hussman Strategic has 26,200 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 87,120 shares.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 226,682 shares to 628,683 shares, valued at $40.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.57 million for 14.94 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.