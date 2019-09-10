As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Market Valuation Declined, High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased by $340,260 Its Position; Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Trimmed Position

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 9,480 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.62% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 538,660 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Matrix Service Co (MTRX) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 76,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 634,596 shares of the engineering & construction company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, down from 710,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Matrix Service Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 127,407 shares traded or 1.07% up from the average. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE 3Q REV. $245.6M; 10/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO- ITS SUBSIDIARY MATRIX SERVICE INC ENTERED INTO A FULL EPC CONTRACT WITH A LARGE INDEPENDENT OIL COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matrix Service; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 15/05/2018 – KEYERA AWARDS MATRIX SERVICE TURNKEY EPC CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE SEES FY EPS 15C TO 20C

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Announces Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corp invested in 477 shares. Horizon Limited accumulated 3,425 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust owns 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 99 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubic Asset Ltd holds 4,954 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 2,989 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 17,066 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 43 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.24% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Zeke Advsr Llc holds 4,689 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 93,884 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 1,301 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Tompkins Corporation accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold MTRX shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.64 million shares or 0.66% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,075 shares. Pacific Ridge Partners Limited Liability Com reported 0.35% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.13% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 72,333 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 12,090 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 72,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 91,356 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). The California-based First Wilshire Securities Mgmt Inc has invested 2.27% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). 32,197 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 26,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 14,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Incorporation by 12,550 shares to 135,920 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 35,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY).