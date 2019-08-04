As Aes Com (AES) Valuation Declined, Argi Investment Services Has Decreased Holding by $1.97 Million; Davis Capital Partners Boosted Position in Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) as Share Value Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 109,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 57,227 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 166,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 4.81M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 96,665 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru owns 933 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 1,268 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 678,421 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 430,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 123,686 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 4 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 308,396 shares in its portfolio. Usa Portformulas Corp reported 79,872 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation, Michigan-based fund reported 136,442 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.07% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 13,713 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS) by 14,234 shares to 20,156 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co Com (NYSE:IP) by 26,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21M for 15.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

