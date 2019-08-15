As Aes (AES) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Usa Financial Portformulas Lowered Its Holding; As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mak Capital One Cut Position

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 6.38 million shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 92,767 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Intll Limited Ca invested in 133,593 shares. State Bank Of America De invested in 6.50 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.48% or 1.31M shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 0.61% or 3.67 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17.32M shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 151,560 shares. Bp Plc invested in 141,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1.72 million were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Cwm Lc holds 1,207 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc owns 226,123 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 583 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 316,535 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg invested in 554,373 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 310,416 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

