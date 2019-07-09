As Aes (AES) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gateway Advisory Trimmed Its Position; Vantage Investment Partners Lifted Its Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $2.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $91.26. About 1.28 million shares traded or 12.28% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 1.63M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.54M for 14.66 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 77,767 shares to 110,870 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB) by 8,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,525 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).