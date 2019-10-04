As Aes (AES) Valuation Declined, Holder Franklin Resources Has Cut Its Position; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) by $3.26 Million as Market Value Declined

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 61,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 61,956 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 123,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 1.35M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 33.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 174,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99M, up from 130,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 62,572 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested in 10,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi holds 671,263 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Hamlin Capital Management Ltd stated it has 705,139 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. 23,342 were accumulated by Aperio Group Ltd. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,474 shares. 15,516 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 3,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 123,589 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,275 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 0.21% or 89,860 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,400 shares to 113,800 shares, valued at $15.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,850 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26M for 10.37 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

